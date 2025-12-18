Trump administration seeks nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors

The Trump administration has proposed new rules that would effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors nationwide.

The Department of Health and Human Services released a proposal that would prohibit hospitals receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding from providing gender-affirming treatments for those under age 19, including puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgeries. More than two dozen states already have similar bans.

The proposed rules face a 60-day public comment period before they could take effect.

“Under my leadership, and answering President Trump’s call to action, the federal government will do everything in its power to stop unsafe, irreversible practices that put our children at risk,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “This administration will protect America’s most vulnerable. Our children deserve better — and we are delivering on that promise.”

The prescribing of puberty blockers has been a point of contention between conservative lawmakers and hospitals.

According to the Mayo Clinic, puberty blockers pause the onset of puberty. For those with male anatomy, they slow the growth of genitals and facial hair. For those with female anatomy, they limit or stop breast development and menstruation.

The clinic notes these pauses are not permanent and puberty resumes when the medication is discontinued. It says puberty blockers “offer a chance to explore gender identity” and give youth and their families time to prepare for psychological, medical, developmental, social and legal considerations.