New study reveals 99% of heart attacks and strokes have warning signs that can be detected early

A new study shows that heart attacks, strokes and heart disease are almost always preceded by warning signs, offering hope that these life-threatening events can be prevented through early intervention.

The study was published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Researchers analyzed thousands of cases of cardiovascular disease in South Korea and in the U.S.

They determined whether patients had common risk factors, including blood pressure levels, blood sugar, cholesterol and smoking habits. The findings revealed that in more than 99% of heart disease cases, patients had at least one identifiable risk factor.

What sets this research apart is that the study looked at patients' medical data to note an individual's risk factors rather than just examining patients who were already identified as having high blood pressure or high blood sugar.

The research underscores the importance of preventive care and lifestyle modifications in reducing cardiovascular risk.

Experts say this data reinforces that patients can take proactive steps to lower their chances of developing heart disease.

