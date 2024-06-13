Kevin Jonas opens up about skin cancer removal. Here’s how to check your skin

Kevin Jonas is raising awareness about skin cancer, after sharing his own experience.

The oldest of the Jonas Brothers posted to Instagram this week about his skin cancer removal.

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow. And now I have to get surgery to remove it,” he stated in the video.

The singer had what’s called basal cell carcinoma on his head.

“Basal cell carcinomas often look pink or a little opalescent, that is clear or pearly. Sometimes they’ll have a little pigment to them but oftentimes they don’t,” said Dr. Alix Jude Charles, a dermatologist and member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

These cancers tend to be in sun-exposed areas of the skin. They also are typically painless, Charles said.

“It’s the most common form of skin cancer and cancer that occurs in mammals, period. It accounts for over 90% of the forms of skin cancer that we see,” Charles said.

There are an estimated 3.6 million cases of this type of skin cancer diagnosed in the United States every year, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

The other two types of skin cancer are squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma.

So how do you know when to get a mole or other area of concern checked by a dermatologist?

“If you see anything on your skin that looks a little bit irregular, if it’s a bump or if it’s a spot you might classify as a mole, a brown smudge, or a black mark that is growing, that's changing. If it’s new, if it’s unusual, if it’s painful, that's a good idea to go see a dermatologist at that point,” Charles said.

The American Cancer Society commented on Kevin Jonas’ video, noting the importance of getting screened early.

“It's never a bad idea to get a baseline skin exam with a board certified dermatologist, especially if you’re somebody who has risk factors,” Charles said.

Some of the risk factors include having at least one sunburn, fair colored skin, freckles, green or blue eyes, history of tanning or tanning beds, an occupation outdoors, a lot of outdoor recreation, lots of moles, or a family history of skin cancer.

“Both basal cell and squamous cell are easily curable if they are detected early. The most common way to treat them is with surgery,” Charles said.