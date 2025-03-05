'You guys are ready for it': The NFL Draft is 50 days away

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — With a little more than a month to go, NFL representative John Barker said the league is putting the finishing touches on planning for the Draft, which is coming to Green Bay April 24-26.

Barker said residents should expect to see some construction, like for the Draft stage, starting on the Lambeau Field property and in the Titletown district within a couple weeks. Barker told reporters in the Lambeau Field Atrium Wednesday he is confident the event will run smoothly, and that safety will be the number one priority.

With plans in place and ready to go, now he said, it's all about getting the word out.

"I know people have touted this as the largest event Green Bay's ever hosted. Let me tell you something, you guys can host large events. It doesn't matter if its the NFL draft or a concert. Whatever it may be, this city is really well prepared to host major events," Barker said. "You guys are ready for it."

The Draft is free to attend. Barker said the NFL One Passsmartphone app will have all the information about how to get in to the Draft, where to park, which roads are closed, and more.

For those without smartphones looking to join the Draft excitement, people can register in person as well.

"Everywhere you turn you're going to see Green Bay, you're going to see Wisconsin," Barker said. "You're going to see it represented really well and especially on Saturday. Saturday is going to be a fun day, an entire family day, and that's when we're really going to celebrate Wisconsin and really celebrate Green Bay."