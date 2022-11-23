WPS Garden of Lights returns to Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting Friday, November 25, Green Bay Botanical Garden’s biggest fundraiser of the year, WPS Garden of Lights, kicks off for another year.

The light show features 325,000 vibrant lights shaped into one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired light displays hand-crafted by the garden staff.

This year will also give light show guests a chance to peek at the new Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden, which has been under construction since spring and is slated for a May 2023 grand opening.

Attendees can even become part of the show by purchasing dazzling Glowing Daisy Necklaces! Experience your own personal light show along the illuminated pathways with these light-up daisies that dance in a variety of colors all night long. Bring yours from last year or buy a new one for your visit. Necklaces are $12 in advance with your ticket purchase or $15 at the door.

To learn more about Green Bay Botanical Garden and this beloved community event, call 920.490.9457 or visit GBBG.org/Lights.

Dates & Times:

4:30–9 pm

November 25–27

December 1–4

December 8–11

December 15–18

December 22–23

December 26–30

Closed: November 24, December 24–25, 31

You have 30 minutes after your selected entry time to arrive. Entry times are every 30 minutes beginning at 4:30 pm with last entry at 8:30 pm (7 pm for wagon riders). Lights are out at 9 pm.