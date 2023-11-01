Working together: Brown County and Oneida Nation reach another agreement that'll last 15 more years

Video shows Oneida Nation Tehassi Hill and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach signing the documents putting this agreement into place.

The Service Agreement between Oneida Nation and Brown County compensates government services that are provided to Oneida nation communities.

A continuation of an agreement between Oneida Nation and Brown County. I’m Katlyn Holt with what this agreement covers and why it will be extended for another 15 years.

Oneida Nation and Brown County have entered into an intergovernmental agreement.

Meeting at the Radisson Hotel, Oneida Nation chairman Tehassi Hill and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach signed the documents putting this agreement into place.

"By the time this agreement is finished it'll be 30 years that we've been working with the county and the nation together and making sure that we have safe and clean and vibrant communities for all of our stakeholders," said Hill.

"We recognize that when we can settle our differences and move our community ahead. Our communities are much better for that.," said Streckenbach.

Local governments generally rely on the collection of real estate taxes to support government services. However, trust land is not subject to property taxes. This agreement compensates local governments for their services.

“As we provide those services, the county and the Oneida Nation came up with a formula that says they will pay to the county to provide those services, because now we don't have the tax levy to support those services,” said Streckenbach.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill says it is a great working relationship.

"[We’ll] Be able to identify these areas where we can concentrate our efforts together to continue to provide you know, policing services to our communities and, and other services that are important to the community members, generally. I think, as we all would like to have clean, safe neighborhoods," said Hill.

Streckenbach says this agreement will be able to adapt to the changing needs of Oneida Nation during the next 15 years. In Green Bay, Katlyn Holt, NBC 26.

