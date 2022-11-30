Watch Now
Workers at a Green Bay Starbucks become 5th in Wisconsin to unionize

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 30, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Workers at a Starbucks in Green Bay have voted to unionize.

The Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United said in a statement that workers at the Auto Plaza Way and Main Street cafe issued a letter to local management and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, expressed their resolve in organizing and the conditions that drove them to unionize:

“It is our belief that the working conditions we are regularly forced to endure disrupt our ability to do our jobs with dignity, and taking collective action to change said conditions is our best, and only, way forward. We are committed to forging a strong contract that returns the pride and honor that the position of Starbucks Barista should have, and hold Starbucks to its promise of working with us, “with transparency, dignity, and respect”. Many of the working conditions we have put up with until this point have been normalized: lack of staffing, poor training, and abusive management paralyze partners around the county, and the lack of communication from leadership compounds these issues.”

The vote to join a union came down Tuesday evening, according to the statement, which said workers "gathered to observe the National Labor Relations Board count their ballots in a union representation election. These workers petitioned the board for a representation election on October 10th of this year and on Tuesday the 29th of November in a victory of 12 to 8, they won."

According to organizers, this is the 5th Starbucks location in Wisconsin to join the Starbucks Workers United movement.

