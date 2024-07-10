Women Build program supports affordable homebuying for local families

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Building a home isn't just a man's job. Women can do it, too.

Women and children are most likely to be impacted by poor living conditions, according to the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. With that in mind, the non-profit runs the program Women Build — An initiative where volunteers from all backgrounds and levels of experience unite to build safer and stronger communities in the area.

The NBC 26 team had the opportunity to volunteer in one of the construction sites this Wednesday morning.

"We're really grateful when groups like this will come out and spend that time together, so they benefit by spending time outside of work together, but then our future homeowners benefit because we have all that volunteer labor that helps us save on costs for the home," shares Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity CEO, Jessica Diederich.

Diederich also shares that Habitat for Humanity builds homes year-round and is often looking to recruit teams of Women Build volunteers. For more information on how to sign up, visit this link.