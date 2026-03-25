WisDOT: Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge safe, open despite viral photos

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is assuring drivers that the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge on I-43 is structurally sound and fully open to traffic, following recent social media posts that have raised concerns.

In a popular Green Bay-based Facebook group, a citizen shared photos raising concerns about the bridge's condition. The post gained a lot of attention, prompting a response from WisDOT.

The pictures included in the post are shown below.

Carol Pierquet

WisDOT officials said the pictures show routine maintenance issues identified in past inspections, not structural damage.

One picture, the agency explained, depicts a standard structural framing connection area in good condition.

Another shows a failing concrete patch at an expansion joint, which WisDOT characterized as localized deterioration caused by exposure to weather, water infiltration and deicing salts. Officials said such wear is common and does not affect the bridge’s load capacity or safety.

The patch deterioration was documented in the bridge’s 2023 inspection report and has been monitored in subsequent inspections. WisDOT said a comprehensive rehabilitation project to repair the deck and joints is scheduled for 2029–2030.

“Public vigilance helps us keep our infrastructure strong, and we appreciate everyone who reports what they see,” said Jason Lahm, WisDOT bridge supervisor. “However, these photos have been misinterpreted. The Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge is safe for travel today and will remain so. We encourage drivers to use the bridge with full confidence.”

According to WisDOT:

The bridge is fully open with no load restrictions or safety concerns.

Minor joint patch issues are tracked through routine inspections.

The scheduled rehabilitation will fully restore the deck and expansion joints.

No immediate repairs are needed.

The bridge, which carries I-43 over the Fox River, serves thousands of drivers daily. WisDOT said all bridges in Wisconsin meet strict federal and state safety standards through regular inspections and preventative maintenance.

Anyone seeing unusual conditions on a bridge is urged to report them to WisDOT.

