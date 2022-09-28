Wisconsin Red Cross prepares to head to Florida, while Packer fans return after Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Austin Straubel International Airport was a happy sight for many Wisconsin residents who were traveling back from Sunday’s game in Florida.

A group of women traveling back from the game recall the scene as they left Tampa just this morning. “Luckily, we didn’t have any delays, but you could hear over the system that the airport would be closing at 6 p.m.”

Another couple says that they are “just happy to be back here.”

While those returning are thankful to have missed the storm. The Red Cross of Wisconsin is gearing up to begin its trip down for hurricane relief. Steve Hansen of The Wisconsin Red Cross chapter says they have already begun their volunteer deployment plans.

“We were anticipating this, as we do every hurricane season.” said Hansen “We already have a group down in Florida setting up and waiting until it is safe for them to enter the area of impact.”

According to Hansen, the American Red Cross has already gathered supplies and deployed volunteers and will be continuing to do so as they monitor the impact of Hurricane Ian.

At the moment, the Wisconsin Red Cross has deployed five of its volunteers to Florida and has 18 volunteers ready to leave when called upon.

To donate to the Red Cross efforts, you can text Redcross to 90999 or click here.

