Wisconsin Lottery winning ticket worth $100,000 sold in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Somebody is $100,000 richer. Are you the one?

The Wisconsin Lottery said a $100,000 top-prize All or Nothing ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on 2499 South Point Road in Green Bay on Friday, March 8. The winning ticket matched all 11 of 11 numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 3-4-5-7-8-9-10-12-13-15-17.

The Lottery said Friday's drawing marks the second All or Nothing top prize winner in three days. A winning $100K All or Nothing ticket was sold March 6 at a Kwik Trip in Muskego.

To win the top prize in All or Nothing, players must match either 0/11 or 11/11 numbers.

The Lottery said players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Lottery said the same Kwik Trip on South Point Road sold winning scratch tickets worth $54,000 and $6,000, and a winning 50X Fast Play ticket in 2023.