Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Why Alzheimer's has been hitting minority communities hard

According to the Alzheimer's association, minorities are at a much higher risk of developing the disease, we explored why this is the case.
alzheimers
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:34:42-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Alzheimer's is a disease that can touch anyone, but new data shows that race could be a key factor.

Breaking down the brain's ability to function, Alzheimer's causes confusion and memory loss, and it is believed that race is a factor, however, researchers can’t confirm.

“We recognize that we are one human family but there is distinct uniqueness of different racial groups,” says Dr. Fabu Phillis Carter of the Wisconsin Alizerhimers Research Center. “If there isn't a good representation of all Americans, then those interventions and medicines will not benefit everyone to the same extent.”

Racial and cultural differences are affecting diagnosis and medical treatment.

“There are higher base rates for Alzheimer's disease in minority populations,” says Dr. John Lace a neuropsychologist at Prevea Health. “But there are a million different types of cultural reasons for this as well, how accessible it is to find healthcare is a large factor.”

Carrie Esselman of Fox Valley Memory Project has been working alongside families whose loved ones have been diagnosed and has seen what this does to a family.

“This is a disease that has no cure, we can only try to slow it down but it is so unpredictable,” says Esselman. “And to find a cure means to improve the quality of life, for everyone.”

Wisconsin has resources like the Fox Valley Memory Project that can help those whose loved ones have been diagnosed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!