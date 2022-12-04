When do you start playing Christmas music?

Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 04, 2022

GREEN BAY NBC26 — NBC 26's Lindsey Stenger reflects on the debate around Christmas music: "Every year as the seasons change and the holidays creep closer, I always find myself trying to figure out how early is too early to start blaring All I Want For Christmas. I have to admit, I am in the minority, I am that person that will listen to Christmas music the moment the clock strikes midnight on November 1st.



And I have heard the argument 'you can’t forget about Thanksgiving!' which is a good point and I don't; I love Thanksgiving, I will destroy a pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, but, my rationalization, Thanksgiving is a Holiday. Christmas is a season! But from the people I spoke to, it was a hard Thanksgiving deadline!"

