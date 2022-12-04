Watch Now
When do you start playing Christmas music?

It's the holiday season and the annual debate of when Christmas music should be played is had. It's before vs after Thanksgiving.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 18:20:40-05

GREEN BAY NBC26 — NBC 26's Lindsey Stenger reflects on the debate around Christmas music:

"Every year as the seasons change and the holidays creep closer, I always find myself trying to figure out how early is too early to start blaring All I Want For Christmas. I have to admit, I am in the minority, I am that person that will listen to Christmas music the moment the clock strikes midnight on November 1st.

And I have heard the argument 'you can’t forget about Thanksgiving!' which is a good point and I don't; I love Thanksgiving, I will destroy a pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, but, my rationalization, Thanksgiving is a Holiday. Christmas is a season! But from the people I spoke to, it was a hard Thanksgiving deadline!"

