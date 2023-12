What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld in Green Bay?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the The Weidner Center's Cofrin Family Hall stage at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to perform his newest stand-up routine at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, although Weidner Members get early access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.