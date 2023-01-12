Watch Now
What does it take to be named the ultimate Packers fan?

Reporter, Lindsey Stenger takes us behind the scenes of what it takes to be a Packer Fan Hall of Fame nominee and be named the ultimate Packers fan.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 21:01:21-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — How obsessed is too obsessed? Packers Super Fan Brittany Bogan says there is no such thing.

The Packer Fan base without a doubt is one of a kind. Everything from decked-out living rooms to life-size cutouts, Packers fans have it all. Which makes landing a spot in a Packers Fan Hall of Fame that much more fulfilling.

Brittany Bogan is one of this year’s Fan Hall of Fame Nominees thanks to her long-distance bestie Jenna Frenseen.

The two have been friends for 15 years and a lot of that time has been spent in Packers Jersey.

“We have been friends since high school,” said Bogan. “She’s my girl, I can facetime her and we can watch the game, we do go Packers games as much as we can together.”

Franseen is currently located in Seattle but that hasn’t stopped her from supporting her best friend.

“We all have that friend that we would do anything for, and for me, that's Brittany,” said Franseen.

And that includes making her besties' dream of entering the fan hall of fame come true.

“I always knew I wanted to nominate Brittany, and also see that light that shines through like everyone meets her sees her Packers pride shine through,” said Franseen.

But what sets Brittnay apart from any other green and gold guru?

Is it her 27 Packer Jerseys? Her Packered out apartment? Or her lifelong dedication?

As great as all of that is, it's actually her act of spreading that Lambeau love.

“She makes sure that everyone who is around her is feeling that magic she feels every time she goes to Lambeau,” Franseen said.

Bogan says it's not a football game, it's a community that everyone should get to experience anytime they go to Lambeau Field.

