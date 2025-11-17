Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Weird Al' Yankovic to play Resch Center in 2026

"Weird Al" Yankovic attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "The Naked Gun" at the SVA Theater on Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Legendary musician "Weird Al" Yankovic will play a concert at the Resch Center next October.

The stop in Titletown, scheduled for Friday, October 16, is a part of a 90-city tour across North America. It's described as a "super-sized comedy-rock spectacle."

More than 500,000 fans turned out for Yankovic's 2025 tour, which featured 75 shows in 67 cities.

Tickets for the Resch Center show will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071 or in person at the Resch Center box office.

