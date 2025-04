GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The windy and rainy weather forecast has prompted Bay Beach Amusement Park to close on Friday for day two of the NFL Draft.

The park plans to reopen Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., according the Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

Bay Beach opened early for NFL Draft week, beginning on Wednesday, April 23.

The park officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 3.