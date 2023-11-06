'We will always be here whether it's win or lose or tie': Feelings of the fans supporting the Packers

Fans say they have not lose hope in their team and think there is potential for growth.

The Green Bay Packers versus the Los Angeles Rams game marked nearly the halfway point for their season. With their regular season record being 3-5 some fans seem to have their spirits down, but they tell me they still have hope in their team.

"I mean, there's always hope in Green Bay," said Gruett.

Zack Gruett along with many other fans who attended the Packers versus the Rams game seemed to share that mindset.

Although grateful for the win, Packers fans like Eric Peters say they're doubtful about the rest of this season.

"I’m hopeful but I don't think it's going to change the course. Potential to grow, yes," said Peters.

The transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love as starting quarterback is definitely a big change for the team, but most fans seem to be excited about the young quarterback.

“I just love to see the Packers succeed so like I think Jordan Love has got a lot of potential. I think the coaching needs to step up. But like I love Green Bay. Like this whole community is awesome,” said Branden Winschief.

"Go Jordan! He's got this!" said Kelli Hinz.

For the fans supporting the Green and Gold, they say being a Packers fan is enough reason to celebrate in itself.

“Every time I walk into this place, I’m amazed. It brings tears to my eyes. It is the greatest stadium in the NFL," said Brandon Edwards.

“We will always be here whether it's win or lose or tie. We're always here and we’ll always fans," said Gruett.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday at noon and I think it's fair to say the fans will be hungry for another win. In Green Bay, Katlyn Holt, NBC 26.

