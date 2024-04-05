'We made it through': Power in some areas of Green Bay begins to return following Tuesday's storm

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Following Tuesday’s storm, a lot of power is still out, but in some places, power is beginning to return.



Logan Evers says that his power has been out since Tuesday and he even had to miss work.

For Evers and much of his neighborhood, power came back on Thursday afternoon.

WPS Spokesperson, Matt Cullen says that 97% of the outages should be restored by Friday.

But once that power comes back, effects can still be felt.

Logan Everson had been without power since Tuesday.

"We made it through,” he said.

Everson says on top of losing all of their food, it was cold, and one day he couldn't even make it to work.

"Just being in the darkness and not knowing what’s going on the last couple days was frustrating,” said Everson.

Fortunately for Everson, his power came back on Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin Public Services spokesperson, Matt Cullen says that 97% of the outages in the area should have power restored by Friday.

"That's something that we are going to continue to work on and our commitment is to continue to keep working,” said Cullen. “We won't stop until we're able to restore power to everyone who's been effected."

A return of power, that means the world to Everson.

"I’m just happy and glad that it's back,” Everson says. “I'm thankful for all of the first responders, the power company, the linemen struggling in this just as much as we are."

He says it was a pain but the storm brought their community together.

"We're all in it together so, I’m just glad it kind of unites us in a way, the struggle we dealt with,” Everson said.

Although the neighbors near Burns Avenue near where Everson lives have their lights and heat back, a lot of the area is still without power.