"We love you more than anything and we desperately want you back": Have you seen Christopher Belanger?

"We love you more than anything and we desperately want you back," said Paul Belanger.

Family of missing Green Bay man, Christopher Belanger, says the last time they were in touch with him was on September 8th. That was a text message to his daughter.

Family says Belanger’s van had broken down in Kenosha on September 1st and had been taken to a mechanic there.

Then he traveled back to Green Bay, where a friend last saw him on September 6th.

"The mechanic at the repair shop thought Chris might be homeless, so they sent him to a local motel in Kenosha. According to motel records, Chris checked in on the 6th. Sometime that day, the person working at the hotel had an altercation with Chris, which Chris told several people resulted in the injury to his nose," said Paul Belanger.

Family says on the 7th of September Christopher contacted his brother William, leaving a distraught "I love you," voicemail with photos of the injury.

"In the coming days the family will be conducting an informal search of the area his phone last pinged. Though we are not currently asking the public to join us," said Paul Belanger.

Christopher Belanger is described as having some recognizable tattoos.

"You will be able to identify him by the tattoo on his neck that says, “Kale”, the name of his beloved son as well as a tattoo of a butterfly on the right side of his skull," said Paul Belanger.

His brother Paul Belanger thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.

"We also want to thank Detective Brey and the Green Bay, Waukesha, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and other surrounding police departments for their ongoing efforts," said Paul Belanger.

If you have seen Christopher or have information that can help with the case, you can call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-252544. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com. Detective Brey can also be contacted with information at (920)-448-3208.

