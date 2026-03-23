WATCH: New video captures bus crash in Green Bay that injured dozens

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new video sent by a viewer shows the exact moment a bus carrying 54 people crashed in Green Bay on Sunday, injuring dozens.

The video is courtesy of Scott Miller.

Watch below:

Bus crash Green Bay

The bus was taking passengers from Chicago to a casino in Michigan, and while exiting I-43 went through an intersection and down an embankment.

One man is in custody in connection to the crash. No formal charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation.