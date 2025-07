GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay Police squad car crashed into a civilian car at the intersection of University Ave. and Danz Ave. on Sunday just before noon.

NBC 26 obtained a video of the crash; watch here:

GB squad car crash

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to police.

Police say the officer driving the squad car was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was recently reported to have been fleeing from officers.