Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

WATCH: 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade

NBC 26 presents the 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade!
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 13:05:14-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26, in partnership with the Downtown District, broadcasted the parade which went through the city's downtown area. Watch a recap of the parade in the video above and happy holidays!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
WGBA_Green Bay Holiday Parade_TZ FS.png

The Holiday Parades Are Coming!