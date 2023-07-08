Want a chance to win prizes including a Lambeau Field tour? Follow Discover Green Bay on Threads

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's visitors bureau — Discover Green Bay — is giving away some unique prizes to someone who follows them on a new social media app.

The platform, Threads, just launched this past Wednesday.

Threads is owned my Meta, which owns social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Threads is a new rival to Twitter.

Since its launch, Threads has 70 million sign-ups, including Discover Green Bay.

"In social media, obviously when there's something new, you have to gain a following," Discover Green Bay Vice President of Marketing & Communications Nick Meisner said.

Discover Green Bay recently posted on Threads saying everyone who follows them by the end of the weekend will be entered in a prize drawing, including:



A two-night stay at Lodge Kohler

Two tickets to a Lambeau Field tour

A $100 Packers Pro Shop gift card

100 Bay Beach Amusement Park tickets

A $100 gift card to a restaurant of their choice

"I'm trying to shoot for the stars," Michael Westfield of Sheboygan County said.

"I want to get into that drawing," Zarick Zepeda of Milwaukee said. "I want to win something good."

"I want to go to... Lambeau Field," Caden Hagerstrom of Wrightstown said. "I'm a big [Packers] fan."

"Those sound like really good prizes," Zepeda said.

"If we were going to invest some dollars into this new platform, it might as well be in giveaway form," Meisner said.

Discover Green Bay's prize giveaway has 264 likes, and their account now has more than 1,000 followers.

Meisner said some of their new followers are from across the world.

"Being able to build that audience and continue to build that audience to tell people about what's happening here in Green Bay, and reasons to come visit is really, you know, why Discover Green Bay exists," Meisner said.

Meisner said the winner will be announced on Threads this Monday at 9 a.m.