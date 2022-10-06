Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Volunteers team up to pack meals for children in need around the world

IMG_1505.jpg
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 23:36:59-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Thousands of people are coming together to pack meals for children in need around the world through the Green Bay MobilePack program.

For most of this week, more than 3,000 volunteers are making 750,000 meals.

The MobilePack is a partnership between the non-profit, Feed My Starving Children, and 11 local churches.

"Tonight, 15 million people will go to bed without any food across the world, and have a hard time finding food," Dave Gunnlaugsson with MobilePack said. "As an organization, we've been asked for more food than ever before in history, so we are doing everything we can with as many people as we can to pack food for starving kids around the world."

The last day of the event is Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Green Bay Community Church.

If you'd like to help out, you can still make a donation here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!