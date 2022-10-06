Volunteers team up to pack meals for children in need around the world

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Thousands of people are coming together to pack meals for children in need around the world through the Green Bay MobilePack program.

For most of this week, more than 3,000 volunteers are making 750,000 meals.

The MobilePack is a partnership between the non-profit, Feed My Starving Children, and 11 local churches.

"Tonight, 15 million people will go to bed without any food across the world, and have a hard time finding food," Dave Gunnlaugsson with MobilePack said. "As an organization, we've been asked for more food than ever before in history, so we are doing everything we can with as many people as we can to pack food for starving kids around the world."

The last day of the event is Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Green Bay Community Church.

If you'd like to help out, you can still make a donation here.