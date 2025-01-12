Vintage Finds: Shoppers Flock to Green Bay Market for Retro Styles

Green Bay Vintage Market founder Ava Winstin began curating and selling vintage clothing during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning her passion into a statewide pop-up event series.

The market hosted 20 vendors at Badger State Brewing Company, featuring sellers from Green Bay and other parts of Wisconsin, including Madison.

Shoppers browsed vintage pieces spanning decades, with Winstin highlighting her collection of 1970s dresses, ’80s and ’90s sweaters, and retro T-shirts.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

GREEN BAY, WI — For many, older clothing styles might seem outdated. But for some shoppers, they’re “vintage,” treasures to be sought out on the internet, at thrift stores, and for one day, at the Badger State Brewing Company.

Ava Winstin, founder of the Green Bay Vintage Market, started curating vintage clothing during the COVID-19 pandemic as a hobby. Her passion quickly turned into a venture, leading her to organize pop-up events across Wisconsin for like-minded enthusiasts.

“Right now, there are 20 vendors, mostly local to Green Bay but from all over Wisconsin,” Winstin said. “We even have someone from Madison here, and some businesses have stopped by to shop.”

Winstin’s love for retro fashion also evolved into a personal business.

“I’m selling clothes from the 1960s all the way to the early 2000s,” she explained.

Among her favorites?

“Really old dresses from the ’70s I’ve been collecting — those are pretty cool,” Winstin said. “Just like ’80s and ’90s sweaters, and of course, a bunch of cool T-shirts.”

The market opened its doors at noon and welcomed shoppers until 6 p.m., offering a space for vintage aficionados to find unique pieces while connecting with local vendor.