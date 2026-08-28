GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One month after taking over operations at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, Vantage Group Services LLC is outlining its plans for the facility's future.

Nyika Allen, the airport's executive managing director, said the new management team is focused on growth, economic development and improving the experience for guests and passengers.

"We're looking at all new opportunities where we can grow the airport, work on economic development overall and improve the guest and passenger experience," Allen said.

The new management group is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the facility.

"We're looking at everything from top to bottom right now," said Allen.

Elevating the guest experience is a central part of Vantage Group's plan, with potential upgrades to security checkpoints and expanded amenity options on the table.

"Customers really are looking for a lot more when they're coming to airports," Allen explained. She says hospitality is a key focus of Vantage Group. "They [customers] want a clean experience. They want a fast experience," Allen noted.

They also want more flights, and Allen said new routes and larger planes could eventually land in Green Bay.

That's welcome news for travelers like Carrie DeGrave, a flyer who travels from rural Michigan to visit family in Florida by way of the Green Bay airport.

"It would be nice if we could have a direct flight to Florida," DeGrave stated. "Right now, we're going to Detroit, and then we're going to Atlanta and then we're getting to Florida."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Vantage Group reveals plans for Green Bay airport

Vantage Group's transformation plan also extends beyond the runway, with a focus on land and property development in and around the airport. That could bring new jobs to the area, according to Allen.

"Everything's going really well and we're thrilled to be here," Allen stated.

Allen said the first priority is connecting with the community. That will start with a focus on branding and asking neighbors what they think would enhance their airport experience.

"We can't wait to take something good and just make it great," Allen said.