UWGB student arrested after ghost gun, drugs found

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A UW-Green Bay student was arrested and faces multiple charges after drugs and a ghost gun were found in his possession.

According to an incident report posted on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's website, campus officers were dispatched to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. February 7 for a welfare check on a male student.

The student appeared to be under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively.

University police were able to locate the man on the first floor of the building. While speaking with the student, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana and suspected psilocybin mushrooms from his backpack.

The report states that while officers were attempting to conduct a search of the 18-year-old student, a concealed firearm fell from the man onto the floor. Officers safely took the student into custody.

A continued search of the student found an extended pistol magazine capable of holding 29 rounds. The seized .40 S&W caliber firearm originating as a Polymer80 pistol blank is commonly referred to as a "ghost gun."

The student was booked into the Brown County jail on multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.