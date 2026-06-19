GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says professional soccer could come to Aldo Santaga Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus as a temporary home before a permanent stadium is built.

The United Soccer League is in talks with the university's chancellor about the potential of temporarily using the space.

"There are some cool connections that have been developed between universities and USL clubs," noted Genrich. He added that those connections inspired the City to consider the idea.

Genrich emphasized that no plans have yet been made. "That's a very preliminary conversation," the mayor said.

In a statement to NBC 26, the university said on the matter:

"While premature for us to comment on this, we are very excited about the prospect."

USL representatives have visited Green Bay in person over the last several months, touring the city and meeting with officials to consider potential sites for a permanent soccer stadium.

"Everything that we continue to hear from the USL is that they're really encouraged," Genrich said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

UWGB campus among sites considered for professional soccer team in Green Bay

One site under consideration is 15 acres of riverfront property that previously housed Wisconsin Public Service's headquarters.

Genrich says the USL requires a minimum of 4-6 acres to build a stadium, and the league typically prefers a North-South orientation for the field.

While talks between the parties are going well, the mayor said it could be years before the city gets a stadium.

"We remain interested in Green Bay as a potential market," the USL wrote in a statement to NBC 26. "...And [we] look forward to continuing discussions with local stakeholders."

The USL signed a one-year agreement with the city last fall to explore the possibility of bringing professional soccer to Green Bay. Genrich says he is hopeful the agreement will be renewed for another year so plans can move forward.