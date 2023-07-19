UW-Green Bay, Packers team up to offer noncredit program about team's history

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — How much do you know about the Green Bay Packers? You have an opportunity to put your knowledge to the test.

UW-Green Bay and the Packers are teaming up to provide a first-of-its-kind noncredit program about the team's history.

"Learning Packers history is pretty good," Packers fan Yaamin Ghadiyali said, who is from Orlando, Florida. "We just did the tour of the stadium. So, I do want to learn a little bit more about the Packers history."

"I've done many tours, and every time I do a tour of the stadium, I hear something different," Kentucky Packers fan Kelley Logan said. "But, [it would] kind of be nice to figure out maybe something else I haven't heard and everything."

The Packers and UW-Green Bay are partnering up to offer the course.

"I thought what better way to co-brand and foster opportunity for individuals to grow is to partner with the Packers," UW-Green Bay Executive Officer Division of Continuing Education & Community Engagement Jess Lambrecht said.

The fee to register is $139, which includes admission to the Packers Hall of Fame.

A total of eight Zoom sessions will be held on Wednesdays starting in September and running through October.

"Delivering in a virtual format really helps us just expand our reach, and really give an opportunity for the Packers to continue to share their history," Lambrecht said.

Lambrecht said the program is capped at 100 participants.

She said the university has received interest from people around the country, and the course is almost sold out.

"So, if anyone is interested, they better be interested to jump online very soon," Lambrecht said.

Ghadiyali and Logan each said they're going to register.

"I mean a small town becoming the biggest franchise is pretty cool," Ghadiyali said.

Lambrecht said if and when the course is capped, a waitlist will be started.

"If it goes well, we'll certainly be looking to offer it again in the very near future," Lambrecht said.

She said those who complete the course will get a digital badge and a certificate.

"And it's really more of a distinguished honor to say that you've completed a course," Lambrecht said.

From Curly Lambeau to Vince Lombardi to other legends, there's a lot to learn about this storied franchise.

If you want to register, click HERE.