UW-Green Bay awarded $50,000 grant to support students facing homelessness or state guardianship

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay has been awarded a $50,000 grant to support students facing homelessness or other state guardianship such as foster care.

UWGB said in a news release that the grant will help current students and those who enroll in the future.

The university says the funding from the grant will allow students to work one-on-one with a case manager, provide basic living items and emergency grants for unexpected expenses. The funding also includes monthly dinners that will feature speakers to help guide students toward graduation.

“Without a doubt, there are individuals who have aged out of foster care, who face homelessness or who lack support who believe a college degree is simply unattainable,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gail Sims-Aubert said in the release. “These grant monies will provide mentorship, financial support and provision of necessities that will lessen barriers and make the dream of going to college achievable for many.”

Students interested in using the services provided by the new grant can visit the Phoenix Cares website or contact the Dean of Students Office.