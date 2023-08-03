UW-Green Bay and Wisconsin DHS team up to offer free certified caregiver program

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are partnering up to provide a free program that trains people to become certified direct care professionals.

This comes as the state and country try to navigate through a major caregiver shortage.

According to AARP, over the next decade, it's projected there will be more than 700,000 caregiver openings each year.

The DHS explains that the state needs 20,000 more caregivers by next year.

According to Indeed, the average base salary for a caregiver in Wisconsin is $15.57 per hour.

"It's a grueling job," Wisconsin Training Registries Director Margie Reichwald said. "You have to have a heart. You have to have a huge heart to be a caregiver. And the wages just aren't there, unfortunately."

Reichwald said the program is for people interested in being a caregiver or for home care providers.

She said the program teaches people everything about caregiving, including bathing, grooming, and monitoring.

Reichwald said the training is for 30 hours online at each individual's pace.

The goal for the university and DHS is to certify at least 10,000 people in direct care.

"One in four positions are vacant right now in assisted living and for people who need help in their homes," Reichwald said. "So, we really need 10,000."

Reichwald said about 1,000 people have signed up for the program or shown interest.

Those who take part in the program can earn a $500 bonus.

For more information about the program, click HERE.