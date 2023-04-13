UW-GB announces new residence hall opening in Fall 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The University of Green Bay announced its latest campus expansion with the construction of a new residence hall set to open to students in Fall 2024.

Becoming the universities newest residence hall in more than 12 years, the hall will also be the largest hall on campus, able to house 200 students.

Located on space near the Mauthe Center and the Kress Events Center, the hall is designed to increase social and cultural opportunities, foster common-interest learning communities and support degree attainment.

UW-GB Marketing and University Communication

“We know that students also learn where they live, so we’re thrilled to begin construction on our newest and largest residence hall, which will be a shining example of how UW-Green Bay is providing a comprehensive student experience that includes a strong co-curricular experience,” said Gail Sims-Aubert, Interim Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs. “Campus life can play an invaluable role in personal and educational growth. This new modern facility will greatly enrich their university experience and their rise as a Phoenix.”

The new residence hall will offer both two-person and four-person apartments with an array of shared collaboration and recreation spaces.

UW-GB Marketing and University Communication

Immel Construction and Berners Schober have taken steps in the design and construction process to ensure sustainability and minimal influence on the environment. High-efficiency water heaters, low-flow aerators, and sustainable plumbing options have been included to save thousands of gallons of water each year.

Also featured in the hall are efficiency boilers and air-cooled chillers for improved indoor air quality ventilation and a future connection for a solar panel system that will allow up to 32 panels to be connected to the building.

UW-GB Marketing and University Communication

The $38 million project is funded by the Univeristy Village Housing Inc. (UVHI), a private, non-profit group that was formed for the development of affordable student housing and the management of most residence halls.

“Today’s residence halls play an increasingly important role in how students learn and live, contributing to both a student’s growth and future life success,” said Cort Condon, Chairman of the Board, University Village Housing, Inc. “UVHI is proud to make this learning environment a part of the UW-Green Bay experience.”

To learn more about residential life at UW-GB, visit uwgb.edu/housing.