UPDATE: Second driver charged in Green Bay head-on crash

UPDATE #2: A second driver has been charged in connection to a Velp Avenue head-on crash, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say they identified Timothy Mossberger, 35, of Green Bay, as the driver of a black GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck that witnesses claim was racing with a red Dodge Challenger muscle car before striking a white Chevrolet Express van at the intersection of Wilson Avenue on April 1.

Last week, the Brown County DA's office filed two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety against Mossberger.

On April 3, the DA's office also filed charges against Jason Wright, 22, of Green Bay, who was identified to be driving the red Dodge Challenger.

Wright was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless injury and two counts of operating motor vehicle while suspended — causing great bodily harm.

Three people were treated for serious injuries sustained from the crash, police say.

UPDATE: A driver is in custody following a Tuesday night head-on crash in Green Bay.

Police say a 22-year-old Green Bay man was allegedly driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash on Velp Avenue at high speed, and are investigating the crash as a reckless driving incident. The man was arrested overnight after being treated for serious injuries.

Police say two other people were seriously hurt and remain hospitalized.

Police say they are looking to speak with the driver of a black pickup truck that witnesses claim they saw in the area at the time of the crash, which happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A portion of Velp Avenue at Wilson Avenue was closed until about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Green Bay Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crash to call them at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-214858. They say you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), or by submitting a tip online at 432stop.com or through the "P3 Tips" app.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Three people have what police are calling "serious injuries" and are receiving medical treatment following a head-on crash in Green Bay.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Velp Avenue-Wilson Avenue intersection on the city's west side. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes and use Platten Street and Gray Street as detours.