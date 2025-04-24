Watch Now
UPDATE: Police release name of woman whose body was pulled from East River

In an update Wednesday, Green Bay Police say the body of 26-year-old Arlene Cooper (Micoley) was found in the East River on April 23.
UPDATE: Green Bay Police have identified the body that was pulled from the East River on April 23 as 26-year-old Arlene Cooper (Micoley).

Police say they do not suspect foul play in her death.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A woman's body was removed from the East River in Green Bay Wednesday evening, according to officials.

"The circumstances of the death are to be determined," the Green Bay Police Department said in a statement. "However, we do not believe that the community is in any danger."

A bystander noticed the body around 4:45 p.m. near the 500 block of Eastman Avenue. Authorities pulled it out of the water around 5:15 p.m.

The identity of the person is not being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-2187.

