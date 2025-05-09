UPDATE: Police identify body pulled from near mouth of Fox River

UPDATE: Green Bay Police have identified a woman's body that was recently recovered from the mouth of the Fox River as 47-year-old Elisabeth Babcock of Hobart.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in her death.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: First responders recovered a body of an adult woman in the Fox River on Friday afternoon.

Green Bay Police say were called at about 12 p.m. to the area at the mouth of the river near the 100 block of Bay Beach Road for a body in the water, which was removed a short time after.

Police say the circumstances of the woman's death are being determined, but they do not believe the community is any danger.

The identity of the person has not yet been made public.