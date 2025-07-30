Update: One in custody, no injuries in Cedar Street disturbance

UPDATE: A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following what police called "multiple disturbances" at a home on Cedar Street in Green Bay.

Officers say they responded to the 1200 block of Cedar Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a woman throwing items and yelling.

Police say additional calls were made throughout the day indicating the disturbances were continuing.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist at the scene as the suspect was not responding to police orders to exit the home to speak with officers, according to police.

Police say they arrested the suspect around 2 p.m. without further incident. No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Neighbors are asked to avoid the area of Cedar Street on the east side of Green Bay as police respond to a situation.

Police say they have closed off portion of the street to respond to a woman barricaded in a home.

