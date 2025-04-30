Update: One in custody after disturbance on Doty Street in Green Bay

UPDATE: A 39-year-old man was taken into custody following a disturbance on Doty Street in Green Bay on Wednesday morning.

Captain Clint Beguhn with the Green Bay Police Department said officers were called for a physical disturbance in the area just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Police learned upon arrival that the suspect had ran and was possibly armed with a weapon.

With the assistance of SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team, the suspect surrendered just before 10:30 a.m. without further incident.

Police say the victim of the disturbance sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelter-in-place orders for neighbors were lifted and Doty Street has been reopened.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: There is a large police presence on the 1300 block of Doty Street in Green Bay as officers were called out for a disturbance on Wednesday morning, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Neighbors living on Doty Street between S. Irwin Avenue and S. Baird Street are asked to temporarily shelter in place, police say. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.