UPDATE: DOJ identifies person killed in Green Bay officer-involved shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the woman killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 21 in Green Bay.

According to the DOJ, 27-year-old Hunter Posey was shot and killed by officers after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a welfare check in the 1700 block of Boland Road.

The office of Attorney General Josh Kaul said EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures after Posey was shot, but she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The three officers who discharged their weapons were identified as Noah Heuvelmans, who has served 7 years and 3 months; Colton Moore, who has served 4 years and 9 months; and Grace Bessey, who has served 3 years and 9 months. All three officers are cooperating with the investigation and remain on administrative leave, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation continues to review evidence in the case and is expected to submit its findings to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

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UPDATE: Three Green Bay Police officers are on administrative leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting on the city's west side Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has now confirmed one person is dead following the shooting.

Attorney General Josh Kaul's office says EMS performed life-saving measures after the suspect was shot, but the individual was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kaul's office adds that the officers involved were wearing body cameras during the incident and will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per the agency's policy.

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ORIGINAL REPORTING: Green Bay Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side.

Shortly after 3:00 officers responded to a welfare check on the 1700 block of Boland Road, police said.

Police say a suspect brandished a firearm, resulting in the officer-involved shooting. They say there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Police ask neighbors to avoid the area as it will remain closed for the next several hours.