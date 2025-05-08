Update: 18-year-old man arrested following domestic disturbance on Green Bay's west side

UPDATE: Green Bay Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance with another person at a home on the city's west side.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. The victim of the disturbance sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The temporary shelter-in-place order for neighbors has been lifted, and streets in the area have reopened, according to police.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: There's a large police presence on the 800 block of 15th Avenue on Green Bay's west side, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say officers were called for a disturbance at around 11 a.m. on Thursday and remain on scene.

Neighbors in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.