UntitledTown book and author festival returns to Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UntitledTown is back.

The free community book and author festival returns to venues across Green Bay this weekend for the first time since before the pandemic.

The festival brings bestselling writers, workshops, readings, and live events to the area. Organizers say it is more than a festival — it is a celebration of stories, creativity, and community.

UntitledTown runs through Sunday. Read the full schedule here.

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