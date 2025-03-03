Take a look: Ukraine supporters take to downtown Green Bay for demonstration

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskyy's tense meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance demonstrations in support of Ukraine have taken place around the country.

That includes right here in Green Bay where supporters took to downtown with Ukrainian flags and signs in support of the Eastern European country.

These photos come courtesy of Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. on Facebook who also said:

“This is not just Ukraine's fight, it is a fight for democracy and peace around the world.”