U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Green Bay on Wednesday to highlight the Port of Green Bay and the progress across the Midwest on the Biden Harris Administration Investing in America Agenda.

Buttigieg was accompanied by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, MARAD Administrator Ann Phillps, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Brown County Executive Troy Steckenbach and other local leaders on a boat tour.

As part of the port infrastructure development program, the Port of Green Bay was awarded $10.1 million to build a new port terminal and improve port facilities.

"The ideas don't always have to come from Washington but more of the funding should, and that is the idea that bi-partisan infrastructure law that Senator Baldwin helped President Biden deliver, so we are so hard at work making it a reality," said Buttigieg.

A project overview was provided by Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay director who said construction includes transforming industrial property into a state-of-the-art port facility.

Even during construction, the project will bring an economic impact of $60 million. Haen said an economic of $90 million is expected as more goods move in and out of the port.

