Two teens allegedly crash stolen car into Green Bay home, police say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two teenagers are in custody after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed into another SUV, and then crashed into a Green Bay home Thursday morning.

Police say the home, located in the 1200 block of Thomas Street on the city's west side, has "significant" damage because of the crash. Witnesses reported the SUV was driving at high speeds before it crashed.

Police say the two teens—14 and 15-year-old boys—ran away after the crash, but were arrested within 30 minutes. Both were taken to the Brown County Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old, the one who police believe drove the stolen car, had an active warrant.

Both teens reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the people inside the home that was damaged were not hurt from the crash.

Green Bay Police is encouraging anyone with information related to the crash to call (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-230295. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.