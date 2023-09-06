Two people, including one firefighter, injured in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A firefighter and a civilian were injured in an apartment fire in Green Bay, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Matthew Knott.

Knott tells NBC 26 the firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Knott said the fire was at a 24-unit apartment building on 1830 August St. He said the Red Cross is on scene helping approximately 35 people and are opening an emergency shelter for the night.

Knott said numerous rescues were made from the second floor using ground ladders and interior stairwells.

The Green Bay Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and Wisconsin Public Service also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.