Two people in custody after SWAT situation in Green Bay

A domestic disturbance call in Green Bay Thursday afternoon led to closed roads across multiple blocks and an investigation with SWAT and crisis negotiators.

Police aren't looking for any other people and there is not threat to the public.

I'm reporter Olivia Acree.

The 1200 block of Day Street in Green Bay is a much calmer scene now that it was Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:00 a.m., Green Bay police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Captain Jeff Brester of the Green Bay police said this prompted SWAT and crisis negotiators to get involved.

No shots were fired but police say this is a common response to this type of call.

A call they don’t get very often.

“Within the city you know I don’t know how many SWAT calls we have a year, dozen or so. It goes in streaks like everything else you know. We don't see a lot for a while and then we get a couple calls,” said Captain Jeff Brester of the Green Bay police.

Brester said after making a few announcements, two people exited the home and were taken into custody. Police aren’t looking for anyone else right now.

Police are still completing interviews so no charges have been filed at this time.