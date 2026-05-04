Two crashes in Green Bay send four to the hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Four people were hurt in two separate crashes involving five vehicles on State Highway 54/57 Monday afternoon, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

According to a news release from Green Bay police, the first crash happened between three vehicles around 10:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near N. Huron Road and Bay Settlement Road.

Police say a 77-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man, both from Oconto Falls, were in the same vehicle and were both hurt. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening.

A 61-year-old woman was in a second vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. A driver in a third vehicle was not hurt.

The cause of the first crash remains under investigation, police say.

While officers were still on the scene, police say they were called to a second crash right after 12 p.m. in the same area, but southbound. One driver, a 16-year-old Luxemburg girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of a second car reported no injuries. Police say the initial cause of this crash is believed to be inattentive driving.

According to police, State Highway 54/57 was reopened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.