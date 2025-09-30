Two arrested following shots fired call in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning on South Roosevelt Street in Green Bay following reports of gunfire on the city's east side.

Police say it happened just after midnight after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived they discovered two vehicles with bullet holes.

Officers say they also found a gun inside a vehicle registered to a convicted felon that was parked in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of S. Roosevelt Street. Officers allegedly found more guns and drugs in the home.

Investigators say they arrested a 23-year-old Green Bay man on a suspected charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Police also arrested a 22-year-old woman.

Officials are unsure if either individual is connected to the shots fired case.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-248401.