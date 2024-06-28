Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Twenty-one-year-old Green Bay area man killed in two-vehicle crash

Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of South Huron Road and Finger Road and find temporary alternate routes
Green Bay Police Logo - Blue Background
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Logo - Blue Background
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 28, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say a 21-year-old Green Bay area man was killed following a two-vehicle crash Friday.

Police say the crash happened just after 12 p.m. between a motorcycle and an SUV at South Huron Road and Finger Road on Green Bay's far east side.

Police say despite CPR on the 21-year-old motorcyclist, he died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The SUV driver was not hurt. Police say the SUV driver remained on the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Names were not released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where the crash happened and find alternate routes.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-233167. You can remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or use the "P3 Tips" app.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrew Amouzou

Meet Green Bay Reporter Andrew Amouzou