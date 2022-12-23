Triangle Hill in Green Bay opening for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Just in time for winter break, Green Bay's Triangle Hill is opening for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26.

A conveyer belt system — which the city calls the "Magic Carpet," is having its grand opening. The purpose of the conveyer belt is to safely bring tubers up the main hill.

"So, we want to invite everybody out here with Christmas break coming to really enjoy the hill, and have a great time with friends and family," Mayor Eric Genrich said in a video.

All-day tubing costs $7 per person, including a tube rental.

There are 150 tubes available.

Weather permitting, hours next week are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.